Stay Warm, Stay Safe: Fire safety tips with a twist

(Leanne Labbee, a Fire Prevention Officer and Fire and Life Safety Educator with the City of Ottawa Fire Service shares this message to disseminate crucial fire safety information to residents to keep us safe.)

As the temperature drops and we cozy up indoors, winter brings its own set of fire hazards. Did you know that winter is the peak season for residential fires in Canada? With the increased use of heating equipment and appliances, it’s more important than ever to be vigilant about fire safety. From fireplaces and furnaces to chimneys, vents, and space heaters, let’s ensure our homes remain safe havens during the colder months.

Essential Fire Safety Tips:

Here are some simple and fun steps to keep your home fire-safe during the colder months:

Annual Inspections: Give your fuel-burning appliances a yearly check-up by a registered fuel contractor. It's like a spa day for your furnace! Find a contractor at COSafety.ca.

Clear Chimneys and Vents: Keep those chimneys and vents free of debris, ice, and snow. Think of it as giving your home a breath of fresh air!

Additional Tips for Fireplace and Woodstove Users:

Build Small Fires: Use a small amount of dry, seasoned wood to keep the flames under control. Avoid overloading your fireplace or stove.

Always use a screen in front of the fireplace and never leave children or the fire unattended. Fire Escape Plan: Have a fire escape plan for your house and regularly review it with your family.

Regular maintenance of all heating systems, including furnaces, by licensed technicians is crucial in reducing the risk of a residential fire.

Stay safe and warm this winter by following these fire safety tips and ensuring your home is prepared for the colder months ahead. And remember, a little humor and vigilance can go a long way in keeping the winter blues — and fires — at bay!