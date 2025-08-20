Stittsville and Kanata golfers qualify for the Canadian National Championship in Nova Scotia

(The winning team of the Ottawa Valley RBC PGS Scramble held on August 18 at the eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville are on their way to the national final at Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia in early October. From l-r: Bill Minkhorst, Jaegar Prot, Eric Glynn, Hunter McGee, Manse McNeill won the golf tournament. Photo: provided)

Stittsville/Kanata golfers Jaegar Prot, Eric Glynn, Hunter McGee, Manse McNeill, along with PGA Pro Bill Minkhorst of the Prescott Golf Club, will now have the opportunity to win a Canadian National Championship.

The team won the Ottawa Valley RBC PGA Scramble presented by BMW Regional Final on Monday, August 18, 2025. The golf tournament was hosted at eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville. The winning team earned a trip to the national final at prestigious Cabot Links Golf Course in Inverness, Nova Scotia in early October.

“We knew as a lower handicapped team that we needed to shoot -18 to -20 to have a chance which is a good day, so we needed to be perfect,” said Jaegar Prot. “We made about a million feet of putts as a team, and everything just went right for us. On our third last hole (Hole 15) our pro Bill Minkhorst hit about a 355-yard drive that we ended up dunking it in for an eagle. Everyone had a big-time moment helping in the team’s success and we thrived off the energy.”

The group qualified for the 18-hole regional tournament through winning the local qualifier event held at Prescott Golf Club earlier this summer. Each participating team at the regional final was joined by the golf pro from their local qualifying course.

The team-focused scramble format considers the handicap of each golfer when calculating their final score, allowing anyone who has a registered Golf Canada handicap the chance to participate and win.

They will now compete against teams from all over the country at the October final.

“It hasn’t sunk in, not even close,” said Prot. “It means so much to the team. Our goal was to make it to eQuinelle and everything extra was a bonus. Making it to Cabot is a dream come true, and it hasn’t quite settled in for us yet.”

In 2025, over 12,000 participants competed in the RBC PGA Scramble presented by BMW, across over 185 local qualifiers from coast-to-coast. For more information, visit rbcpgascramble.com.