Stittsville Business Association – Annual General Meeting notice

The Stittsville Business Association (SBA) is looking for passionate and dedicated members to join their Board of Executive Directors! As a volunteer board member, you’ll play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Stittsville Business Association, guiding initiatives, and supporting the local business community.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 16, 2025 at ALE Amberwood Lounge & Eatery, 54 Springbrook Drive. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm. The meeting will focus on 2024 achievements, reviewing financial statements, and electing a new Board of Directors.

If you’re ready to make an impact, check out the role overviews below:

President Position Overview: The President of the Stittsville Business Association is a dynamic leadership role that carries the responsibility of guiding the association towards its strategic goals and fostering a thriving and collaborative business community. As the highest-ranking officer, the President plays a pivotal role in shaping the direction of the association, representing its interests, and ensuring the success of its members. The time commitment would be approximately 10-15 hours per month, which varies based on the association’s activities, including attendance at regular board meetings and events.

Vice President Position Overview: The Vice President of the Stittsville Business Association is a key leadership role, providing essential support to the President and contributing to the overall strategic direction and success of the association. This position involves active collaboration with the executive team, board members, and various committees to ensure effective governance and the achievement of organizational goals with a time commitment of approximately 10-15 hours per month which varies based on the association’s activities, including attendance at regular board meetings and events.

Secretary Position Overview: The Board Secretary plays a crucial role within our organization, contributing to the effective functioning of the Board of Directors by ensuring accurate documentation, maintaining transparent communication, and supporting the governance processes. As a vital member of our leadership team, the Board Secretary will work closely with the President, Vice President, Treasurer, and fellow board members to uphold the organization’s mission, values, and strategic objectives with a time commitment of approximately 10-15 hours per month which varies based on the association’s activities, including attendance at regular board meetings and events.

Events Planning Committee Chair: The Events Chair will play the lead role in planning, organizing, and executing various events hosted by the association. This individual will work closely with the board, external vendors, and association members to ensure the seamless execution of events that align with the association’s goals and objectives. The Events Chair will oversee the Events Committee of our small business association is a dedicated group responsible for planning and executing various engaging activities and gatherings. Comprised of enthusiastic and creative members, the committee collaborates to organize networking events, workshops, and social gatherings that foster community building and professional growth within our business community. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating memorable experiences, the Events Committee aims to enhance the overall sense of camaraderie and success among our association members. The role has a time commitment of approximately 10-15 hours per month.

As well as the above positions, the SBA is seeking to fill these additional positions:

Treasurer

Chair of Membership Experience Committee

Chair of Community Relations Committee

Chair of Membership Recruitment Committee

Deadline for nominations to the Board from the membership must be received by 11:59 PM on Tuesday April 1st, 2025 and must be seconded by a member of the Association.

For more details, email the SBA team at info@stittsvilleba.ca or visit their website at this link.