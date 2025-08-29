Stittsville Business Association brings community groups and businesses together for a relaxed evening of connection

Photo l-r: George Darouze, MPP for Carleton; Christine Toth, SBA Administrator; Candice Hoover, SBA Vice-President; Adriana Galan, SBA Events Chair; Al Belanger, SBA President; Cameron Belanger, SBA Treasurer; Jen Wozny, SBA Chair of Community Relations; and, Scott Phelan, Deputy Chief of Staff to Premier Doug Ford. Photos: Stittsville Central)

A special evening was hosted on August 28th by the Stittsville Business Association (SBA) for their monthly ‘After 5 Exchange’. The SBA invited local businesses, service organizations and politicians to join their members at Napoli’s Café. The evening provided an opportunity for those attending to come together in a relaxed atmophere to connect and exchange knowledge of the work and services that each provides for our community.

There were a number of guests who attended representing the various businesses, associations and organizations in Stittsville:

MPP for Carleton, George Darouze

Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower

Friends of Stittsville Wetlands

Goulbourn Museum

Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville

Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville

Stittsville District Lions Club

Stittsville Food Bank

Stittsville Friendship Club

Stittsville Legion, Branch 618

Stittsville Muslim Association

Stittsville Village Association

West Side Pride

Community Voice

Stittsville Central

“We were so honoured to have the opportunity to bring together all of the groups that serve our community, and to foster even deeper collaboration among them. I hope that all of our connections only continue to grow,” shared Jen Wozny, Chair of Community Relations for the SBA.

Napoli’s provided the evening’s menu and Capital Services sponsored the event.

The evening was the perfect social event where ideas could be shared and collaborative ties amongst everyone could be developed. The SBA plans to continue holding these community-focused evenings.