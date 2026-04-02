Stittsville Business Association has newly elected Board of Directors in place

(A new 2026-27 Board of Directors was elected at the March 24, 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Stittsville Business Association. Board members are – Adriana Galan, Connie Holm, Rudolf Galan, Matthew Verslycken, Stephanie McLeod, Joanne Jehu, Jen Wozny, Christine Harrison, Cameron Belanger and Christine Toth. Photos: SBA)

Nearly 50 members and community guests attended the Stittsville Business Association’s (SBA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at Kanata Rona+. The AGM provided an opportunity to highlight the SBA’s significant achievements over the past year and introduced the newly elected 2026-27 Board of Directors.

The Stittsville Business Association strives to support businesses of all sizes in Stittsville to ensure their success in our community. Those in attendance at the recent AGM heard that over the past year, the SBA welcomed 24 new members and continued to strengthen the Association’s connections with the Stittsville community. Key accomplishments being celebrated were:

Hosting two networking events for local business owners each month and participating in three local festivals

Cultivating relationships with 19 local groups and attending community events such as the inauguration of the Stittsville Muslim Association’s new sign and the Stittsville Legion’s poppy campaign

Successfully organizing the inaugural “Battle of Stittsville: Euchre Tournament,” which brought together eight local service clubs and raised $2,300 for the Stittsville Food Bank

Launching a new website with a community calendar that invites local organizations to post their own events

Introducing a group benefits insurance option for SBA members

The AGM formally introduced the new Board of Directors elected as below:

President: Adriana Galan

Vice President: Connie Holm

Treasurer: Rudolf Galan

Secretary: Matthew Verslycken

Chair of Events: Stephanie McLeod

Chair of Member Experience: Joanne Jehu

Chair of Community Relations: Jen Wozny

Directors at Large: Christine Harrison, Cameron Belanger

Administrator: Christine Toth

Newly elected President, Adriana Galan, shared, “It is an honour to serve as President of the Stittsville Business Association. As we begin this new term, our focus is on building on the strong foundation laid by previous boards while fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, and engagement. We are committed to ensuring the SBA remains a valuable and impactful resource for local businesses, and I’m excited to work alongside our members to help our business community continue to thrive.”

The SBA also recognized several businesses and individuals for their contributions over the past year, including Capital Services, Postcard Perfect, Rona+, Al Belanger, Adriana Galan and Jen Wozny.

To discover more about the work of the Stittsville Business Association, visit the SBA website.

About the Stittsville Business Association

Formed in 2017 by local businesspeople interested in fostering community and supporting each other, the SBA is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization representing approximately 70 Stittsville businesses. The association offers networking, professional development, advocacy, and opportunities to collaborate with local organizations and residents.