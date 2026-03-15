Stittsville Central welcomes Algonquin College co-op student Olivia Senecal

Here at Stittsville Central our mandate is to support local journalism and youth. As a result, we are pleased to welcome Olivia Senecal, an Algonquin College professional writing co-op student, to our team. Olivia has experience in writing blog posts and events listings and is a very creative individual. We look forward to sharing her writing talent with the residents of Stittsville. Olivia will be working with us from March 16 until April 24, 2026. If you see Olivia out and about in the neighbourhood, do say hello and feel free to share any ideas with her.

Olivia is not new to working in the media environment, having had the opportunity to write blogs for Discover: Travel 1000 Islands for the Gananoque and 1000 Islands Visitor Centre; and, Uncloseted Creatives: Spine Online at Algonquin College.

“I’m from Rockport, Ontario, a little village found along the 1000 Islands region. Growing up here gave me a love for nature and community. I’ve been writing for local events and businesses for years back home, which is why I was drawn to Stittsville Central,” shared Olivia of her co-op placement.

She also shares some of her interests, “Outside of the writing world, I am a nature enthusiast, music lover, and proud cat mom. I find these things are constantly making their way into my writing. I’m not sure what genre I specifically like to write. It all seems to come from the heart. If I’m passionate about it, it will likely be found at the core of my newest project.”

With the closing of the Algonquin program, Olivia hopes this opportunity assists with her writing. “As the Professional Writing program sadly closes down, I feel grateful to have the opportunity to work with Stittsville Central, knowing I could be the last student from Algonquin College to do so. Professional Writing has not only helped me develop my writing skills, but it has also given me the confidence and connections I need to go forward in my writing career. I hope this position with Stittsville Central will help me refine my skills as I get more comfortable sharing my writing with others.”

Stittsville Central has been proud to support the many young writers in the Algonquin College Professional Writing and Journalism programs since 2019. Sadly, in a recent announcement, the Journalism and Professional Writing Programs will no longer be available at Algonquin College due to unprecedented financial challenges.

We thank all of the students who chose to gain relevant experience during their co-op placements with Stittsville Central over the years. We truly appreciated your contribution to writing articles and youthful energy.