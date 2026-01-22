Going out for a meal with family or friends is always nice, but it can sometimes be a little repetitive. These restaurants have fun events and activities to spice up your dining experience. Take home gourmet food, perfect places to hold events, live music, and trivia nights can each be enjoyed at these restaurants.

Have you ever wanted to cook a gourmet meal at home? NeXT has got you covered. For special events such as Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and even the upcoming Valentine’s Day, you can purchase all of the ingredients to cook a gourmet meal right at home. The purchase will come in a box that you can pick up at NeXT on Hazeldean, or have shipped right to your door! Along with all of the ingredients for a delectable meal, you will also get a step by step video explaining how to cook and plate the food. If you don’t want to cook your own food, you can always visit NeXT in person. See NeXTfood.ca to make a gourmet level reservation, or buy the ingredients to make it at home.

On the Amberwood golf course, there is an amazing restaurant called Amberwood Lounge & Eatery. During lunch and dinner, Amberwood Lounge & Eatery (ALE) serves sharable appetizers, soups, greens, and mains. Their weekend-only breakfast menu shifts to become more filling – perfect for the most important meal of the day. ALE has an event space available to be rented all days of the week, where it is only available to the public Thursday to Sunday. Work events, holiday parties, weddings, and memorials can all be held at ALE. For any event needs, see ALEOttawa.ca.

Live music doesn’t have to wait for concert season, The Barley Mow has live music available from local artists all the time! Each establishment of The Barley Mow has its own special events, ranging from weekly trivia nights, to live music. They specialise in a wide variety of popular bar meals, such as appetizers, burgers, wraps and pub grub. The Barley Mow is an amazing spot to watch your favourite sports teams as well as have a family dinner. Visit barleymow.com for more information and plan your visit today.

At The Royal Oak, there are several different types of fun and exciting activities to spice up your dining experience. Thursday trivia nights are available at The Royal Oak as well as live music. On the Stittsville branch’s website, you can see the music schedule and sign up for trivia. The Royal Oak has 12 locations across Ottawa, most of which having similar menus. Appetizers, flatbreads, salads, wraps and so much more are on the menu at The Royal Oak. Enjoy some mouthwatering food at The Royal Oak next time you visit Hazeldean Road.

As you can see, there are so many amazing things to enjoy along with your food. Pay a visit to any of these restaurants for some dinner entertainment and delicious food.