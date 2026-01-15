Canada is often referred to as a Cultural Mosaic, meaning that we are a diverse, multicultural country. Evidence of our diversity is shown all throughout our communities, and Stittsville is no exception to that. In Stittsville there are several restaurants selling food made from a variety of cultural backgrounds, including Indian, East Asian, Scottish, and Italian.

Desi Tadka Express is a restaurant selling a variety of North Indian foods, made with love and heritage. Desi Tadka Express was launched after the release of Desi Tadka main dine-in restaurant in Bells Corners. Throughout the years, all of the restaurants opened within this chain have been serving authentic Amritsari food. Amritsari food is known for being rich in flavour and taste, so stop on by for your next meal. Visit their website desitadkaexpress.ca to order, or read more about their story.

Scottish foods include a wide variety of dishes, such as Haggis, Scottish Eggs and deep-fried Mars Bars. The Glen Scottish Pub & Restaurant serves all of this and more. The Glen was opened in 1988 by Luciana, her husband John McConville and his sister Kathleen. Since then, they have cultivated an amazing place for families and friends to gather. The Glen has been an amazing addition to Stittsville for years, and will be for years to come.

Pasta, wine, salads and appetizers can all be found at Cabotto’s Fine Italian Cuisine. Since its establishment in 1976, Cabotto’s has created a small slice of heaven for all of its customers and patrons. The owner Vincenzo Pucci is exceedingly hands-on in the fine dining experience, helping cultivate its authentic Italian cuisine. See cabottos.com for reservations, online ordering and for any other questions you may have.

Noodlebox serves a wide variety of Asian inspired foods, making a one-stop restaurant for all of your food needs. When ordering from Noodlebox, customers have the choice of a preferred dish, protein, spice level and noodle, creating a very customizable dining experience. Noodlebox was first formed in Chinatown, Victoria BC. It was originally a street cart and has now progressed into a franchise with over 65 locations. No matter what kind of food you like, Noodlebox is the perfect fit for each member of your party.

While they are beside the Noodlebox restaurant in location, Masala Trail’s food takes you to half a world away from Canada to India. There are several different vibrant flavours, rich aromas and amazing tastes available at Masala Trail. Masala Trail is open for reservations for lunch, and dinner on all days besides Monday. See specific hours and make a reservation at masalatrail.ca.

Culture can be shared through food and so many other facets of life. Stittsville is one of the perfect places to witness this very thing. Visit any of these amazing restaurants to get a taste of the world.