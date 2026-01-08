Stittsville residents know we have a lively Main Street. Pedestrians, cars and stores are in no shortage. On top of all of the stores, we also have lovely places to eat on Main Street. Whether it be for an early morning breakfast, mid-day lunch break or a romantic dinner, these Stittsville Main restaurants are some of the best spots.

Cafe Vanille is a brand new coffee shop (343-545-5576) located between the Legion and the Stittsville Muslim Association. It was opened by Sanaa and Charaf who will be serving sweet treats, savoury foods, and coffee. Make sure to pay a visit to our newest local business when you’re in town. I know I’m eager to visit this new addition to Main Street!

House-made pasta and exceptional meat selections are the order of the day at Napoli’s Cafe. Napoli’s Cafe serves authentic Italian food for both lunch and dinner. They have been serving Italian food in Ottawa for over 30 years, never becoming any less delicious. One of the many amazing services offered is the chance to book a private room for parties of 24. Perfect for a romantic evening or a work function, Napoli’s Cafe is a perfect choice for local dining. See napoliscafe.com to make a reservation online.

One of the most well known cafes in Stittsville is Ritual On Main. They are known for their all day supply of coffee, sandwiches and treats. During summer months, Ritual On Main is the perfect place to stop after biking on the Trans Canada Trail for a cold drink or some ice cream. Ritual On Main operates on a 7AM-7:30PM schedule, so plan your visits accordingly. Visit their Instagram page at @RitualOnMain for more information.

If you have ever stopped by one of the many amazing businesses beside Brown’s Independent Grocer, you have likely seen Hurley’s Grill. Families, teenagers, and adults gather at Hurley’s Grill for every meal of the day. Hurley’s not only serves delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner, but also is a great place to watch the game. When the Sens are on the ice, Hurley’s is a great place to be. See the Hurley’s menu at hurleysstittsville.ca.

There are a plethora of restaurants on Main Street alone, all of which serve delicious food. Stittsville is filled with so many different types of restaurants, there is bound to be something for everyone.