Stittsville Dining – Take-home edition

Dining out is always a pleasure, but can sometimes be difficult to do with everyone’s busy schedules. Between wrestling everyone into the car on time, making a reservation, and getting dressed, dining out can feel less like a luxury and more like a chore. These restaurants offer take-home meals, so that you can enjoy the local dining experience while staying at home and avoiding the hassle.

The Village Cafe on Hazeldean Road is open from 7am to 3pm every day of the week to serve delicious lunch and breakfast foods, as well as 7:00am to 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays for dinner! The owners of The Village Cafe Jeff Spartalis and Jordan Smith have the experience and knowledge to serve and treat you to a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner. If you like what The Village Cafe has to offer but you haven’t got the time for a sit down meal, you may be interested in a take-home meal. The Village Cafe has their own delivery service available for orders over $50 that can be used by calling 613-831-2000 after 3:00pm. They are also available on Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats during open hours. Visit their website villagecafestittsville.com or facebook page @villagecafestittsville for more information on reservations and updates.

(Photo credit: Google)

One of the most famous lunch foods in Canada is a classic sandwich. On Carp Road, there is a restaurant called Wiches’ Cauldron Sandwich Shoppe that serves delicious takes on the famous lunch food. This restaurant serves sandwiches, soups and treats, and has special offers for sandwiches and soups of the day. Wiches’ Cauldron is closed Sunday to Monday and opens back up for select hours the rest of the week. All remaining days apart from Friday, they are open 11:00am to 4:00pm, whereas Friday hours are 11:00am to 7:00pm. During the warmer months outdoor seating is available, but for the time being, pick up your food to enjoy wherever you’d like. See their facebook page @wichescauldron for more information on Wiches’ Cauldron Sandwich Shoppe.

Winter has its share of challenges, but lack of barbeque food doesn’t have to be one of them. Yellowstone Kitchen is a perfect spot for all of your barbeque needs. They serve a variety of foods such as brisket, mac & cheese and sandwiches. All food is available for delivery or pickup, and is meant to be ordered and taken home to enjoy. Yellowstone Kitchen is located off of Hobin Street, right beside Stittsville Main Street. They are open from 3:30-8:00pm every week Wednesday to Sunday. Mouthwatering food is in no shortage at Yellowstone Kitchen, so pay them a visit or order online at theyellowstonekitchen.com.

Küto – Tartare Bar is a franchise with locations all across Québec. Their first location in Ontario is located on Hazeldean Road in Stittsville. Their menu features several different kinds of tartares, made from tuna, salmon, beef, or shrimp. Küto offers a sit down dining experience, as well as take-home. Whether you would like to book a table to eat at the restaurant, or order online to eat at home, use their website küto.ca/ottawa-hazeldean.

Sushi and Poke bowls can both be purchased at Maki Sushi+Poke on Hazeldean Road. With a focus on take-home foods, Maki Sushi+Poke offers a wide selection of maki, poke bowls, sushi and noodles. Their Stittsville location’s menu is available on their website makisushi.ca/ottawa. Their hours of operation are 11:00am to 7:30pm every day of the week, including weekends. For dinner or lunch, order from Maki Sushi+Poke to experience a delectable meal.

Even if you don’t have the time or desire to sit down at a restaurant, you can still enjoy many of Stittsville’s amazing chefs’ work and prowess.