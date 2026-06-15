Stittsville District Lions Club – building community one burger at a time

(Angel the therapy pony from Hoofbeats and Heartbeats was taking a break to grab a snack of some freshly cut grass while her wee partner Bantam stayed behind in his corral to greet everyone. Photos: Stittsville Central)

A community BBQ always brings people together – a gathering with neighbours, friends and family – a community of diverse people. On June 13th the Stittsville District Lions Club did just that with their community BBQ, thanks to their sponsor the TD Bank.

The atmosphere was upbeat with the air filled with the great tunes played by Marshall Stax. From Angel and Bantam of Hoofbeats and Heartbeats greeting everyone, family-friendly fun zones, face painting and a sizzling grill keeping the team busy, it was a perfect afternoon of relaxation and fun for everyone who attended.

The Lions Club Community Day BBQ event certainly brought people together whether they are new neighbours or long-time residents. We look forward to next year’s Community Day BBQ.