Stittsville District Lions Club relaunches the effective speaking competition for 2025

The Stittsville District Lions Club have relaunched their District A4 Lions Effective Speaking Competition. This is the largest competition in Canada and is supported by the provincial Ministries and Boards of Education. It will take place on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 starting at 7:00pm and is being held at the Stittsville Lions Hall located at 1339 Stittsville Main Street.

Open to all students in public and private schools, the contests will be in both English and French. There are three categories for students covering grades 4 to 12 – Junior, Intermediate and Senior:

Junior speeches (grades 4-6) are to be between 3-5 minutes long;

Intermediate and Senior speeches (grades 7-12) are 5-7 minutes long;

Intermediate and Senior will also deliver an impromptu speech.

Topics for the speeches are chosen by the student and can be on any topic, with the exception of religion or partisan politics, and must also adhere to the rules. Winners in each category will receive $100.00; runners-up will receive $25.00. Should you win your division you will then move on to the district competition being held in Chesterville, Ontario.

Registration is required by February 28, 2025 to enter this competition. For more information or should you have questions, contact Lions member Beth Lewis at 613-838-5007 or send an email to bandblewis@xplorent.com. The Stittsville Lions Club has all of the details on their website: https://www.stittsvillelions.com/event-details-registration/effective-speaking-contest-is-back.

This a great opportunity for students to enhance their skills to speak to an audience in public. It could possibly one day assist you in your career.

Good luck to everyone who enters!