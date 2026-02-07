Stittsville garage fire on Poole Creek Cresent

(On Saturday, February 7, 2026, Ottawa Fire Services were called to a garage fire in the 0-40 Block of Poole Creek Crescent in the Fringewood neighbourhood of Stittsville. Photos: OnScene Photography)

On the evening of Saturday, February 7, 2026, at approximately 7:57p.m., Ottawa Fire received reports that the detached garage of a single-family home was on fire in the 0-40 block of Poole Creek Crescent in the Fringewood neighbourhood of Stittsville.

Upon arrival, the firefighters confirmed that the detached garage was on fire, but had not spread to the home. At 8:02pm, a ‘working fire’ was declared to the main dispatch centre and additional resources were requested to come to the scene.

Advancing a hose line inside the structure, the fire was declared under control at: 8:35pm with no further structures burnt as the fire remained where it had started.

Ottawa Fire reported that no injuries had been reported.

An Ottawa Fire Services Investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.