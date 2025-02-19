Stittsville Legion is accepting bursary applications for children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Veterans

The Stittsville Legion is now accepting bursary applications, funded by the Poppy Trust Fund. As part of the Legion’s commitment to Veterans and their families, Legion Branches may grant bursaries through the Poppy Trust Fund to the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Veterans who need financial assistance to pursue a post-secondary education.

The bursaries can make a difference for Veterans’ families and offers the children an opportunity to further their educational goals. Bursaries may be granted at any stage of a college or university program.

Bursaries are available to anyone up to the age of 25 for post-secondary education. The bursary money comes from the Poppy Trust Fund, and you must have a history of military service in your family, which should extend back as far as your grandparents.

Recipients must commit to participating in the Legion’s Poppy Campaign and volunteer for a two hour shift. If you are unable to participate then you can have someone substitute on your behalf.

The application form is available on the Legion’s web site and must be submitted by April 30, 2025.

The Legion asks that application forms be delivered to the Stittsville Legion Branch 618 during operating hours at: 1481 Stittsville Main Street, Stittsville, Ontario K2S 1A7.