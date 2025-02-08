Stittsville Library branch news and events for February

This month, the Stittsville Library has a special event taking place at its location – the Goulbourn Township Historical Society (GTHS) is holding its ‘Goulbourn’s Women of Influence’ heritage day celebration on February 15th. Join GTHS as they share their in-depth display of the women selected this year as “Women of Influence” in Goulbourn Township. The event takes place in the Grace Thompson Meeting Room from 1:30 until 2:30pm.

Stittsville Branch Closed for Family Day

A friendly reminder that all library locations and library services will be closed on Monday for Family Day – the Stittsville Branch be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025. It will be open on Saturday, February 15, 2025 and on Sunday, February 16, 2025 for full-day services. For more information on hours of operation, please click here.

Awesome Authors Youth Writing Contest 2025

Awesome Authors is back! From January 15 to February 28, all youth residing in Ottawa between the ages 9-18 will have the opportunity to submit one (1) entry per category. The seven categories are: short story, poetry, comic, nouvelle, poésie, bande dessinée and book cover.

The Library is offering free writing workshops hosted by our contest judges: Catherine Austen, Apollo the Child, Amelinda Bérubé, Pierre-Luc Bélanger and Éric Péladeau. They have a lot of experience in literature and publishing, and they will be sharing their trade secrets and giving you tons of writing tips.

Here is how to enter the contest:

Carefully read the eligibility and contest entry criteria to give yourself the best chance of winning

Once you are satisfied with your finished creation, submit it by filling out the online entry form by February 28, 2025, 11:59 p.m.

Now is your chance to win awesome prizes, get published and share your talent with the world! For more information, please click here!

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Children daytime programs are officially back! Did you know that Stittsville Branch has ongoing programs that take place weekly? All daytime children’s programs are drop-in – no registration is required! Please note, Saturday’s Family Storytime is first come, first serve and spots do fill up fast – arrive early to avoid disappointment. Check out the following library programs and more on the website to see what programs the library has to offer.

English Conversation Group – Wednesdays, February 19, 2025 – 5:15-6:15pm

Join our free English Conversation Group to practice speaking in English in a relaxed and friendly environment. All levels are welcome to this drop-in program.

Stittsville Cozy Crafters – Wednesdays, February 19, 2025 – 6:30-8:00pm

Got a portable craft project? Bring it along and chat with some fellow crafters while you work! Share your expertise if you’re comfortable and learn about what other folks are working on (or just make friends and bond over your latest tv show obsession)! Knitting, crochet, embroidery, felting, beading, scrapbooking and more.

Trivia Night – Tuesday, February 25, 2025 – 6:30-8:00pm

Trivia Night at the Stittsville Branch! Come with your team of 2-5 for a fun-filled trivia night at the Stittsville branch! Test your knowledge on topics ranging from general knowledge to pop culture to geography and more! Questions will be in multiple choice format. Registration is required.

Stittsville Seniors’ Social – Thursday, February 27, 2025 – 2:00-4:00pm

Join us at the library for a delightful afternoon of camaraderie and creativity at our Senior Social Program. This program offers a welcoming environment where seniors can engage in board games, playing cards, and crafts, fostering both fun and friendship. This program will take place on the last Thursday of each month.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!