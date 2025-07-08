Stittsville neighbourhood honours Damien Brown-Graham with aqua ribbons

(The street of Eagle Rock Way in Stittsville is honouring their mate Damien Brown-Graham with ribbons placed on every lamppost and tree in the neighbourhood upon learning of his sudden passing. Photo: Tina Struss)

A neighbourhood in Stittsville is honouring the loss of a dear mate, Damien Brown-Graham. Tina Struss shared, “Our street has put up aqua ribbons on our street signs and every tree to honor a great man that loved life. We are a very close knit street.” Coming from Australia, Damien always referred to his friends as mates and everyone residing on Eagle Rock Way was a mate. Damien was a husband, a father, a son and admired by so many.

Damien passed away from heart failure while cycling with his best mate on the evening of June 24th. His family, neighbours and friends were numb when they heard the news.

Tina Struss added, “Eagle Rock Way is such a tight street that we all feel the loss of such a great man. His family is here from Australia and his dad was touched by the ribbons we put on everyone’s trees or lamp posts.”

Damien was a teacher at Sacred Heart High School, a Stittsville Scout leader, a valued member of the Calabogie Peaks Ski Patrol, as well as a club member of the Alpine Club of Canada – Ottawa Section (ACC) having served on their Executive. He spent many hours outdoors doing the activities he loved – rock climbing, skiing, hiking, paddling and cycling.

The ACC shared, “He had boundless energy and made any one that he did something with better at that activity. His sudden passing reminds us that we never know when someone’s time is up. Be good to each other and live your life fully. I will miss him deeply…”

Damien’s wife Julie Harrison has asked that those who wish can make a donation to the Alpine Club of Canada – Ottawa Section in Damien’s name. Residents and friends are invited to share memories and photos online here. (For private messages, you may email these to dbg.memories@gmail.com and they will also reach the family.)

Damien will be remembered for his love of his wife Julie, their two sons Seth and Will Brown-Graham, as well as his kindness to every mate he befriended.