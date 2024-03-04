Stittsville Village Association – welcome new faces to the board and the directors slate

(The Stittsville Village Association held their Annual General Meeting at Hazeldean Gardens in February 2024 at which a new Board and Directors were elected. Photos: Phil Sweetnam)

The Stittsville Village Association (SVA) held their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at Hazeldean Gardens. At the meeting, a new executive and directors were elected to make up the SVA Board.

Several community members attended the meeting to show their interest in becoming a part of the SVA board.

Some of the community members in attendance brought concerns to the meeting with regards to the proposed development for a 25-storey residential tower at 6310 Hazeldean Road. A petition is currently being distributed against the proposal and currently has over 600 signatures with a goal of 1,000. You can find the petition against the project at this link. There also exists a petition in favour of the proposed development with 200 signatures and a goal of 500. You can find this petition here.

There is no denying that a development will be constructed on this site. Councillor Gower has provided a column on ‘next steps’ and has responded to the many questions put forth by Stittsville residents at his public meeting. You can read both articles on his website at this link and this link respectfully.

(The new Board of the SVA are: Chelsea Giffen-Treasurer; Mandy Hambly-President; Caitlin Bauer-Vice-President; and, Daniel Viens-Secretary.)

The SVA is pleased to have a full slate on their Executive Board and a larger number of Directors who will be able to participate in the planning of the events that the SVA coordinates throughout the year: Art in the Park taking place on June 2, 2024; Canada Day – July 1st; and, the Parade of Lights (first weekend in December of each year).

It was the first time in a few years where there were enough people interested to become a director that a vote was required (but this was no doubt due to COVID having changed the way business meetings and attendance could take place).

Here’s the membership of the new board.

President – Mandy Hambly (new – a former Director)

Vice President – Caitlin Bauer (new – former Director)

Treasurer – Chelsea Giffen

Secretary – Daniel Viens

Past President – Nancy Therrien

Directors:

Shelley Artuso (new)

Kaylee Hammond (new)

Denise Lee (new)

Chelsea Walton (new)

Barry Gray (re-elected)

Dayna Hammond (re-elected)

Lesley McKay (re-elected)

Phil Sweetnam (re-elected)

Luc Therrien (re-elected)

Councillor Gower attended the meeting and provided an update of activities and community news to those in attendance as follows: the Stittsville Youth Centre; new banners coming to Stittsville Main from the Stittsville Business Association; the Robert Grant road expansion; planning for a new mental health hub in collaboration with the Queensway Carleton Hospital; parks; transit news; draft waste plan; new by-law zoning plan; timing for the transportation master plan; community grants program proposed; the Councillor’s Volunteer Awards; 6310 Hazeldean Road development – referring residents to his website; and, the community partnership insurance program for community groups.

The public are always encouraged to attend the SVA meetings. This is your avenue to learn about community planning and upcoming events for Stittsville. For more information about the Stittsville Village Association, visit their website at stittsvilleva.com. Should you have any questions, send an email to: stittsvillevillage@gmail.com. Keep up-to-date on SVA activities by following them on Facebook.