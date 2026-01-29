(There’s a new band in Stittsville – Photo City. The three-member band with Ada Kirkwood, Logan Johnston, and Luke Bergeron brought their talents together in the fall of 2025. Photos: Logan Johnston.)

A new band called Photo City has formed in Stittsville. High schoolers Ada Kirkwood, Logan Johnston, and Luke Bergeron formed Photo City in fall of 2025. Focusing on folk punk and dabbling in slowcore, Photo City’s music is something beautiful.

(Logan Johnston on the left and Ada Kirkwood on the right during a band practice session. Photo credit: Logan Johnston.)

The band is composed of three music lovers who each contribute something unique to the band. Luke chips in with his lyric writing, the most notable being the song Love Is Blind from their newest release. Logan plays a wide variety of instruments, ranging from harmonica to guitar. Ada sings and plays bass due to her love of lower-pitched songs and music. “I really like the bass in music so it worked out,” remarked Ada.

(The cover art for Photo City’s Imperfections and This Feeling Will Pass.)

So far, Photo City has released one single and one EP. The single is a cover of This Feeling Will Pass by the slowcore band Take Care. Their EP features two originals, Imperfections and Love Is Blind. The band plans to release new music in the future, continuing on their musical journey.

The three band members met while working together at Saunders Farm. They soon became close friends with one another and found that the band formed naturally. “It’s a lot of fun. It gives me an excuse to hang out with my friends. That’s most of the reason why I decided to start it with these two,” said Logan.

Photo City has been inspired by bands such as The Beatles, Sign Crushes Motorist, Neutral Milk Hotel, and Dead Calm. Although inspired by these bands, Photo CIty’s music is something entirely unique to them. Photo City stated that if they had to pick, their music would be closest to that of Sign Crushes Motorist. Despite their similarities, Photo City’s music is still matchless.

Look out for new Photo City releases anywhere you listen to music. Check out their instagram at the handle @photocityband for any and all updates.