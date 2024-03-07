(U-Rock Music School held their annual winter concert, this year called Spring Blast, at the Brass Monkey on February 25, 2024. Seen here performing are members of the band Jack in the Box. Photos: provided)

On Sunday, February 25th, U-Rock held its annual winter concert at the Brass Monkey. U-Rock is a local music school here in Stittsville owned by husband and wife Brian Broderson and Cathy Hallessey. U-Rock has built up quite the reputation of being one of the best music schools in all of Ottawa after being open for over 27 years. The school hosts multiple concerts each year for any of its students to perform and show off what they have been working on. One of the recurring locations U-Rock uses to showcase its talent is the Brass Monkey, a pub located in Bells Corners.

This show was headlined by the 4 Crusher bands at the School. These bands are made up of students who practice with each other along with the individual lessons they take at U-Rock. The bands, Frankie & the Boys, Jack in the Box, Socks, and Lilly’s Fair all rocked the stage Sunday afternoon.

Another highlight of the show was when Xander Thai, 14, (lead guitarist in Frankie and the Boys) ran into the audience with his wireless guitar – performing a solo – and wowing the crowd.

(l-r: Alex Quirk, 13, Xander Thai, 13, Maddox Thai, 11, Kostas Kalogeropoulis, 13 are the members of Frankie and the Boys.)

Talking to Cathy after the show she had been very impressed by all the terrific performances. “We’ve been truly humbled by the number of our families who voted for us as the Top Choice Music School in Ottawa, for four consecutive years”. U-Rock took home the award making them back to back to back…you get the idea. They have won this award every year since 2021.

The performances for U-Rock don’t stop however as the next event coming up is another showcase on April the 7th. After that, around 40 U-Rock students will be participating in a community fundraiser, the Kiwanis K4K talent show on April 26th. Following the Kiwanis show and to wrap up the year for U-Rock, there will be the MARS (Most Amazing Rockstar) Awards and showcase concert on May 25.

Another upcoming performance that will include U-Rock students is at the Stittsville Village Association’s annual Art in the Park event held at Village Square Park (off Stittsville Main Street and Abbott). This not to be missed event will be held on June 2nd.

For more information on upcoming performances, more photos, and details on how your kid can be the next U-Rock star please visit their website u-rockschool.com.