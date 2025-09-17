Submissions open for self-published Canadian mystery writers to win the Toby Award

(The Toby Award is presented to recognize excellence in self-published mystery novels written by Canadian authors. Images: ReBound Press)



The Toby Award is the first of its kind in Canada to recognize the excellence in self-published mystery novels written by Canadian authors. This year’s Award will be for novels released in 2024 in trade paperback format. The Award is sponsored by Barbara Crook of Ottawa, Vimi Corporation. of Burlington, and ReBound Press located locally in Ashton, Ontario. The Award aims to spotlight Canadian authors navigating the evolving publishing landscape.

The winner will receive the Toby Award statue — a unique metal sculpture of a dog reading a book, created by acclaimed Ontario artist Carol Nasvytis of Soul Metal, with the silver eyeglasses crafted by Ladysmith, B.C. silversmith, Vonda Croissant.

Last year’s winner was Charlotte Morganti of Gibson, B.C. with her winning entry, Breaking News: Local Heiress Dead. Morganti described her win as “the highlight of my year. A Canadian award for Canadian indie authors of mysteries — what could be better?”

For Anne E. Cochrane of St. John’s, Newfoundland, being shortlisted for the Toby Award added to the credibility and marketability of her book, The Secrets of Garrison Hill. “Thanks to the organizer for their vision in supporting self-published authors who are, surprisingly, still excluded from most awards competitions. The Toby Award is breaking down barriers and bringing us all one step closer to what really matters — and that’s excellence in writing, versus the mechanics of how a book gets published.”

Award founder, Peggy Blair, an internationally recognized mystery author and owner of ReBound Press, established the Toby Award to celebrate the talent of self-published authors. “The Toby Award recognizes the risk-taking, creativity, and perseverance of Canadian mystery writers who choose to publish outside the traditional system. Our goal is to help readers discover exceptional books that deserve a wider audience,” Blair told Stittsville Central.

The Toby Award is open for submissions until December 15, 2025. For more information on eligibility criteria, please visit https://tobyaward.wordpress.com/.