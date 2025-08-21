(The outdoor Sundance Artisan Show takes place from August 30 to September 1 where you can find Stittsville artisan, Cheryl McCrory, and her beautiful rope-based creations. Photos: Cheryl McCrory and Sundance Artisan Show.)

The Sundance Artisan Show returns to Maberly, Ontario, for its 19th year this Labour Day weekend, offering visitors an exciting outdoor art experience. Set against the stunning backdrop of Fall River, the event invites guests to explore a beautiful two-acre property featuring a forest, fields, and riverfront views.

This annual showcase features 40 exceptional artisans from across Ontario, presenting guests with the chance to experience one-of-a-kind creations and connect with the artists who bring them to life. Visitors can browse and shop a wide variety of pieces, including pottery, blown glass, woodwork, stained glass, fibre art, jewellery, clothing, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover unique pieces, meet the visionaries behind the art, and treat a loved one or yourself to a special gift. Below are just some of the creations.

The event takes place over all three days of the Labour Day long weekend at 126 Maberly Elphin Road, located at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 36.

Event Hours:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, though donations are always welcome.

Among this year’s exceptional artists is Stittsville’s own Cheryl McCrory, known for her beautifully handcrafted rope bowls, baskets, and plant hangers. While speaking with Stittsville Central, Cheryl said, “I often take inspiration from other artists who inspire the one-of-a-kind nature of my work. There is something magical about collaborating with other artists/artisans. Whether it’s a handmade wooden button, a potter’s ceramic button, or a bead maker’s lampwork beads, the result is absolutely beautiful.”

To explore more of Cheryl’s creations ahead of the event and stay updated on her upcoming markets and workshops, connect with her on Instagram.

This year’s event will also include something new: local chef Tim Cota of Tichborne will be catering the show, bringing along his Red Seal-certified culinary expertise. Guests can expect freshly prepared, homemade treats to enjoy alongside the art and scenery.

Artists from surrounding communities, including Ottawa, Kingston, Westport, Perth, Sharbot Lake, Thornhill, Brockville, Toronto, and more, will gather to share their creativity and connect with guests. All art enthusiasts and casual visitors are invited to the event, where you can support local talent and celebrate the creativity that brings our communities together.

For more information and a full list of participating artists, visit www.sundancestudio.ca.