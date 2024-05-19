Take a walking tour of the timeless village of Ashton with the Goulbourn Township Historical Society

On May 25th, the Goulbourn Township Historical Society (GTHS) are inviting residents to take a historical stroll through the delightful village of Ashton. Society members will be sharing the town’s history through the village’s architecture and stories.

The village of Ashton has changed relatively little since it was first settled in 1818. This heritage setting on the banks of the Jock River boasts three church spires and plenty of well-preserved heritage homes and businesses.

The GTHS tour will highlight the preserved, repurposed and active historical buildings that made Ashton a thriving community, finishing with some social time in the old Grist Mill (now Ashton Pub).

To participate, all are asked to meet at 1:30 pm on Saturday May 25, 2024 in Ashton Park (8930 Flewellyn Road) to take a stroll and discover more about the village of Ashton.

(Rain date Sunday May 26th.)