Ten years of the Purse Project / Re-fill Project

The Ottawa Police Service and our partners Shoppers Drug Mart and Citron Hygiene are once again inviting Ottawa residents to help us collect personal hygiene products for women in the 10th anniversary of the Purse Project, also now known as the Re-fill Project.

“Hygiene products have become a basic necessity that many women in our community simply can’t afford,” said detective Dawn Neilly-Sylvestre, co-organizer of the 10th anniversary of the Purse Project. “For 10 years, the Purse Project has shown that when a community comes together, we can make a positive impact on women who are struggling to access these basic necessities.”

“We’re asking for people to give sanitary and hygiene products like pads, tampons, soap, toothpaste, deodorant and shampoo. Products for men are also welcomed.” The collection of personal hygiene products was introduced in 2016 as the ‘Purse Project’ and resulted in over 8000 purses filled with necessities that were donated to women living at local area shelters.

In 2019, the OPS emphasized the products without the purses, calling it the “Re-fill Project”. “In our first campaign, the purses were a discreet way to deliver the products to women in need. Even though we kept the name and are so grateful for the community support, we no longer need purses and really want to focus on the products themselves. We are asking that donators do not put products in purses this year.” This is partly because of public safety measures when it comes to sanitizing purses.

In addition to sanitary and hygiene products like pads and tampons, donations of body & face wash, deodorant, toothpaste & toothbrushes, shampoo & conditioner, shaving products and underwear are also welcomed. We are also inviting the community to donate gently used purses, as they are a discreet way to deliver the products to women in need.

The collection of personal hygiene products was introduced in 2015 as the ‘Purse Project’ and resulted in over 8000 purses filled with necessities that have been donated to women living in local area shelters over the past years.

Donations from the Stittsville area will be accepted until December 14th and can be dropped off at the Ottawa Police Station at 211 Huntmar Drive between 9:00am and 6:00pm. All items collected will be delivered by OPS to local area shelters including, but not limited to, the Youville Centre, St Joe’s Women’s Centre, Emily Murphy Non-Profit Housing Corporation, and la Maison d’amitié.

If you are unable to make it to the station on Huntmar Drive and still wish to donate, you can send an e-transfer to the: Purseproject@ottawapolice.ca.