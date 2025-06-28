Terry’s Iconic adidas Orion Shoe being re-released in honour of the 45th Anniversary of the Marathon of Hope

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Terry’ Fox’s Marathon of Hope, adidas is re-releasing the iconic Orion shoe that he wore during his unforgettable Marathon of Hope in 1980. On Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 10:00 am ET, Canadians will be able to shop the limited-edition shoes while supplies last.

“It’s heart-warming to see Canadians across the country continue to resonate with Terry’s legacy more than 45 years later,” says Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother. “We hope that these shoes will serve as an inspirational reminder that it’s up to all of us to finish the marathon against cancer that Terry started.”

Terry’s classic Orion shoe was last released in 2020 to honour the 40th anniversary of his Marathon of Hope. It was one of the most beloved drops in adidas Canada’s history—a true demonstration of the enduring power and impact of Terry’s story.

Starting Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 10:00 am ET Canadians can purchase the Orion shoes on the adidas Canada website for $145 while supplies last. The limited-edition navy blue and white shoes feature the words “Terry Fox” in gold and come with commemorative shoelaces. All proceeds will directly support life-changing cancer research in Canada.

Visit terryfox.org/orion for more information and to register and fundraise for the 45th annual Terry Fox Run taking place on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Registered participants who secure 45 sponsors by September 15, 2025, will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a pair of the limited-edition adidas Orion shoes.

About Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry’s enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $950 million and funded over 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry’s Marathon of Hope across the finish line.