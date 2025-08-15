The 80th Anniversary of VJ Day brings back memories for a Stittsville resident

(Townspeople and soldiers of the Second World War were out in the streets on August 15, 1945 celebrating the end of the Second World War. Peace had finally arrived.)

Stittsville resident, Edna Knight, was raised in the United Kingdom and lived through the Second World War. She remembers the day when victory came with VJ Day (Victory over Japan) which ended the Second World War. Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945. This year marks the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day and it is commemorated on August 15th. Edna reflects back to that day in 1945.

While VE Day (Victory in Europe) marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still engaged in fighting in the Far East. But as welcome as victory over Japan was — it would come at a heavy price. The day was bittersweet in light of the war’s destructiveness with an estimated 65 million people worldwide losing their lives.

Edna Knight, sent along the above VJ Day celebration photo of Edna (sitting fourth on the left twirling her hair and eyeing the cakes), her Mum (on the right wearing dress with white collar) and her Dad (standing on the left in white shirt) and their neighbours (the Brotherington, Soffe, and Moore families with whom I played and attended school). The group was celebrating VJ Day on Auburn Road, Tuebrook, Liverpool in August 1945. Edna shared, “at the time, we did not know of the terrible tragedy which had taken place in Japan.”

Fighting in the Asia-Pacific took place from Hawaii to North East India. Britain and the Commonwealth’s principle fighting force, the Fourteenth Army, was one of the most diverse in history – more than 40 languages were spoken, and all the world’s major religions represented.

The descendants of many of the Commonwealth veterans of that army are today part of multicultural communities around the world, a lasting legacy to the success and comradeship of those who fought in the Asia-Pacific.

(Edna Knight’s father, Edward George Knight, was in the UK’s Home Guard. Here he poses in Liverpool with a young Edna wearing her father’s helmet.)

For those who had seen the face of battle and been in the camps and under the bombs — and had lived — there was a sense of immense relief.” The war was over.