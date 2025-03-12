The battle of PTSD in Veterans – often overlooked

Retiring from military service can be a life-changing and difficult experience. For many veterans, the transition to civilian life presents a variety of struggles, one of the most common and significant challenges being coping with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). These mental health issues can often be overlooked and become overwhelming while reintegrating into a new day-to-day routine. Understanding these challenges and seeking support can pave the way toward healing and new beginnings.

(A Chief Warrant Officer speaking speaking to members of Canadian soldiers in Haiti. Photo: DND)

The Struggles of Transitioning

As someone living with a veteran, this period of transition is familiar. From figuring out what to do next to finding a new sense of purpose or identity, it’s a time of significant change and adjustment. The loss of routine and structure is difficult to manage for anyone. In the military, the schedules, expectations, and frequent travel can provide an immersive and comforting form of stability. After leaving that environment, veterans can struggle to find direction in their daily lives. Establishing new routines is a vital step in managing these obstacles, whether it’s maintaining regular sleep schedules, engaging in healthy physical and mental activities, or making time for new hobbies and interests.

Mindfulness and relaxation techniques, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and yoga, can also help veterans manage complex emotions. These practices encourage living in the present and detaching yourself from negative intrusive thoughts. By focusing on the here and now, veterans can detach themselves from the cycle of rumination that often fuels anxiety and stress. The ability to stay present can strengthen an individual’s control over their mental state, helping reduce the intensity of negative memories and emotions.

Furthermore, financial stability also becomes a common concern for veterans and can feel debilitating. They may face challenges in managing benefits and budgeting without the security of military housing or allowances. This goes hand in hand with many individuals not being aware of the variety of benefits they are entitled to, as well as the complexities of navigating pensions, disability benefits, and healthcare, which can feel overwhelming without guidance. Therefore, we must continue supporting veterans who may be struggling, confused, or seeking to live a fulfilling life after their service.

(The USS Gunston Hall an amphibious assault ship is used to transport crew and boats. The boats enter by the open doorway. It also has a helipad allowing Sea Kings to land. The photo was taken in Halifax Harbour, Nova Scotia. Photo: DND)



Finding Support in The Community

Stittsville is a great place to find activities that can support individuals dealing with PTSD. Walking along the Trans Canada Trail is among the most popular outdoor options, providing a relaxing and calming environment for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Along with the variety of yoga studios, fitness centres, and community gatherings, finding support in your neighbourhood can foster social interactions that are bound to create invaluable connections, offering the opportunity for people to share their experiences and alleviate feelings of isolation.

Incorporating nature and participating in low-pressure activities can be key to effective healing. Stittsville offers a welcoming atmosphere where individuals can take gradual steps toward recovery, whether by spending time in a local park, joining a support group, or attending community events. This allows people to move forward at their own pace, all while feeling comfortable and connected within their community.

(A moving photo of a lonely soldier. Photo: DND)

If you are coping with the challenges of PTSD, or know someone who is, there are programs and resources available to assist you such as: