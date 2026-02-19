The Bridge Church – The Power to Give

(Mathew Lee has been a Stittsville resident for eight years and wanted to support the outstanding local businesses and organizations we have in town. Writing has long been his passion – he also enjoys interviewing, so these articles felt like a natural extension of those interests. We are pleased to share Mathew’s articles on Stittsville Central – we think you will enjoy them as much as we do.)

I enter Scott Landry’s office and immediately notice a glass wall of Marvel collectibles – it’s enormous, by anyone’s standards, and offers a glimpse into Scott’s personality. He smiles, “Yes, it definitely makes a statement.”

As we sit down to chat, you can tell we’re both energized.

Scott starts, “There’s a spark about The Bridge that’s intensifying. We’re a congregation that’s moving. If I could explain away every factor, that would be concerning. All I know is I’m responsible to steward that growth the best I can, because nothing is permanent.”

The Bridge has grown significantly in the last decade. A large children’s wing started construction back in 2015 to accommodate kids of all ages, and this year, a third service was needed on Sunday mornings.

Scott talked about why people might come to The Bridge instead of another church, or why someone turned off by religion might visit the church at all.

“Church is a bit like a restaurant; across the Ottawa valley there are lots of places to buy a hamburger. But depending on how you want it made, that’s where you go. I believe we have a niche approach – we’re not a place that’s meant to appeal to everyone.”

“We try to offer a clear vision – who we are, where we’re going, and why – we spend a lot of time on the why. If the vision is ambiguous, it doesn’t move people. The clarity has to be there, then people get on board.”

What about involvement in the community? I ask Scott what the church is doing locally.

“Every year we hold an event called, ‘Love Week’ – it’s where we mobilize the entire church to perform random acts of kindness in their neighborhood. It could mean buying a coffee for someone, raking leaves – whatever helps in the most impactful ways.”

“The first year we gave $60K to various non-profits across the city that were doing great work. We also regularly support the pregnancy center and the Kanata Food bank.”

“It’s a chance for us to say we can do more, but it’s not just about writing a cheque; families are often generous with their time, and it allows families to have a dialogue about why serving others is important.

“And it creates a precedent – people realize they don’t have to wait around for ‘Love Week’ to find ways to give.”

This all sounds good, but I know church can hold any number of hang-ups for people.

“I expect there are people in the room listening on Sunday that are saying to themselves, ‘God, you have one shot’, or ‘God, this is the last shot.’ They have opinions & expectations of what I’m going to say and they’re looking for it. I’m aware of that, so I try to give my best every Sunday.”

I ask Scott if there’s a message he wants to leave with readers.

“I want to tell people, as you give your life away you find life – you find joy and passion. If you are less focused on yourself, you will find yourself.”

“That’s what I want for people – a curiosity, then a desire to love others.”

The Bridge Church – Discover a community where purpose, generosity, and meaningful connection are at the heart of everything they do.

Located at 285 Roger Neilson Way in Kanata, you can discover more about The Bridge Church by visiting their website at this link. They meet on Sundays at 8:30am, 10:00 a.m. and 11:30am. You can make contact by email at connect@bridgechurches.ca or by telephone 613-592-7635.