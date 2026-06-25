The City has modernized business license rules and reduced administrative burdens 

The City of Ottawa Council approved a new Licensing By-law on June 24, 2026. This approval followed a full review of the current rules, modernizing how the City licenses businesses while reducing unnecessary administrative burdens.

The updated by-law simplifies other rules, removes outdated requirements and introduces more flexible, lower-cost options for businesses.

Key changes include:

Removing licensing requirements for group homes, representing a savings of $40 to $150 per year

Nightlife venues can host multiple all-night events under one annual authorization instead of paying for a separate licence each time

New low-cost one‑day licences make it easier and more affordable for refreshment vendors and other mobile vendors to take part in festivals and community events

Consolidated categories and fewer duplicate steps make it easier to apply for and renew licences, including for entertainment venues and festival vendors

License options for vending at special events that are one day or less in duration which represents a cost savings of approximately $120 per event

A license exemption for exhibitions where all vendors are licensed refreshment vendors

No longer requiring an additional license or license fee for licensed refreshment vendors at a licensed exhibition or flea market

A streamlined authorization process for licensed establishments to host All Night Dance Events without the need for a separate license & fee for each individual event– representing a savings of $400 per additional event

These changes support a strong and vibrant local economy while continuing to protect public health and safety and consumers. Ottawa’s licensing fees remain about 25 to 30 percent lower than other Ontario municipalities, and the new by-law aligns with a future online “one‑stop‑shop” system to apply, pay for and renew licences, expected to be in place by the end of 2026.