The Clarke’s homestead and the local cheese factory connection

(The James Clarke homestead, located in Katimavik, Kanata, and the connection to the Hazeldean Cheese Factory is depicted through this Perpetua Quigley watercolour.)

Stittsville Central is pleased to again showcase the watercolour sketches and haiku of local artist Perpetua Quigley. Perpetua is currently continuing her love of history through the capture of our local historical sites to share with our audience. She will be publishing Volume II of Homesteads, History and Haiku in the future.

With reference from a photo of Roger Young in his presentation “The Lost Village of Hazeldean”: Stittsville Central, the watercolour sketch and haiku is Perpetua Quigley’s interpretation of the connection between the homestead and the cheese factory. Perpetua Quigley

Clarke’s Farm and Homestead

Hazeldean’s Cheese Factory

Cooperative

According to the Goulbourn Mirror: February 16, 1977, George Clarke, a lawyer of Tipperary, Ireland and his wife Margaret Shouldice emigrated to Canada in 1820. They settled in March Township in 1823, established a farm and a home to raise 13 children.

In 1892, one of their descendants, James Clarke, built a stone homestead on the Goulbourn Township Line near Young’s Road. According to Tweedsmuir Dairies “Families and Farms”, the Clarke family donated a parcel of land in 1902 as their share in the Farmer’s Cooperative Cheese Factory.

In the Dominion Department of Agriculture publication – List of Cheese Factories, Creameries and Skimming Stations, Bulletin No. 54, year 1880 – the description of the Hazeldean Cheese Factory is as follows: Hazeldean Cheese Factory (solely producing cheese) fell under March Township and the noted secretary/owner of the factory was Mr. John A. Cummings with the P.O. Box mailing address being Stittsville. It is interesting to note that Mr. John Cummings constructed the Bradley-Craig barn.

The Goulbourn Township was known to provide quality products, according to Roger Young, Acting President of the Goulbourn Township Historical Society.

In 1960, the Clarke family’s land and homestead were sold to Kanata Development. The homestead is a heritage property amidst homes in Katimavik, Kanata.