The day the Carnival came to Aspira Wildpine Residence

(On August 29th, Aspira Wildpine Residence held their annual Carnival for an afternoon of carny activities for the residents and families. Assistant Manager, Lucy Di Santo is getting set-up to receive a pie in the face from a resident on behalf of her fellow staff members. Photos: Stittsville Central)

An afternoon of fun and entertainment was brought to Aspira Wildpine Residence on August 29th. The staff organized their annual Carnival for the residents and families who had been eagerly waiting for the day to arrive. Residents and family members enthusiastically took part in the energetic afternoon of entertainment. Unfortunately due to the weather prediction, this year’s Carnival was held inside.

The residents and family members had carny games aplenty to choose from – a watermelon eating contest, corn-shucking contest, managers receiving a pie in the face, bowling challenge, feasting and overall merriment filling the main event room much to the joy of everyone.

Staff were dressed up in playful costumes to the delight of residents. The carnival ringmaster played her role front and centre, along with a princess and a carnie gal. The smell of carnival popcorn and candy floss wafted through the air.

The Carnival was an afternoon full of fun and laughter just as the doctor ordered thanks to the staff at Aspira Wildpine Residence who always bring friendship and joy to all of their events.