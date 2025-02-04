The Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville is again supporting youth with the K4K Talent Showcase

The Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville was formed in December of 2017 and is committed to providing support services to children and youth in our community. The K4K Talent Showcase is for local children and youth to showcase their talent and raise funds that in turn can be used to support children and youth in need and at risk.

Glynn Kneebone, past-president of the Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville shared with Stittsville Central, “One of our annual initiatives each Spring is to host a children and youth talent show – the 4K4 Talent Showcase. This is not a Talent Contest, the objective is for local children and youth to showcase their talent and in doing so raise funds that can be used to support children and youth throughout the community. We use the funds raised to support children and youth in need and at risk both directly and through local Outreach Programs.”

This year, the Showcase will be held at a new venue – at the 700-seat Sacred Heart High School Auditorium. The auditorium serves not only the school but is the ‘theatre’ for the entire Stittsville community and the perfect setting for the K4K Talent Showcase.

The Showcase will be held on April 25th, but the Kiwanis are seeking two-minute video auditions from children and youth, aged 18 and under, who wish to participate and share their talent with the community. The Kiwanis are asking for submissions of a video audition by the deadline of March 14th, 2025.

Submissions can be submitted to: talent.show@kiwanis-club-of-kanata-stittsville.ca

The Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville have supported many community initiatives for children and youth since the local Club was formed, namely – Kiwanis Literacy for Children; Kiwanis Talent Showcase; Kiwanis Computers for Kids; Kiwanis Movies in the Park, Trivia Nights; and, the Stittsville Youth Centre.