The ‘Lion on the Beach’ travel lottery can make your travel dreams come true

Have you been dreaming of a trip to Paris, France or how about Cuba, Costa Rica or right here in Canada, then the Stittsville District Lions Club may make your dream come true with their ‘Lion on the Beach’ travel lottery. The lottery features an attractive mix of travel destinations, flexible travel vouchers, and cash prizes designed to appeal to adventure seekers and travel enthusiasts throughout Ottawa.

For just $150.00 per ticket, with only 300 tickets being sold, lottery participants will be entered into all twelve draws taking place. This will increase your chances of winning while you support the important community initiatives that the Stittsville District Lion’s Club lead such as: the fight against Cancer, Diabetes, Vision loss, Hunger, and support our Disaster Relief, Environment, Youth, Humanitarian and other programs.

“We’re excited to offer our community this unique opportunity to win amazing travel experiences while supporting our charitable work,” said Lion Graham Amey, member of the Stittsville District Lions Club. “Whether winners choose to explore new destinations or use the cash prizes for their own travel dreams, this lottery offers something special for everyone.”

Draws include trips to Paris (in the Spring), Cuba and Costa Rica as well as Canadian destinations. The trips vary in duration, for example, five nights in Paris, seven nights in Cuba and Costa Rica and two nights here in Ontario.

1st draw, November 3rd, 2025: Trip for 2 to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, at the Gran Ventana Beach Resort

2nd draw, December 1, 2025 is a Cash Draw for $1,500.00 (CAD)

3rd draw, January 5, 2026 trip for 2 to Victoria, British Columbia at the Delta Hotel Victoria Pointe

4th draw, Orillia, Ontario and Georgian Bay, Casino Rama & the Butter Tart Festival

5th Draw, March 2, 2026, Paris, France – Paris in the Spring for 2 package

6th Draw, April 7, 2026, St Jacobs & Strafford, Ontario

7th Draw, May 4, 2026, Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba trip for two staying at Angsana, Cayo Santa Maria (18+)

8th Draw, June Cash Draw of $1,500.00 (CAD)

9th Draw, July 6, 2026, Tadoussac, Quebec, Whale Watching Tour for two from Ottawa

10th Draw, August 4, 2026, Holquin, Cuba, for two staying at the Gran Muthu Alimirante Beach Resort

11th Draw, Travel Voucher of $1,500.00 (CAD)

12th Draw, October 5, 2026, Tamarindo, Costa Rica for two, staying at the Occidental Tamarindo

Tickets will be sold starting on June 22, 2025 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the Stittsville Lions Club hall at 1339 Stittsville Main Street. Participants must be 19 years of age or older to purchase a ticket. Other dates and times to purchase your ticket(s) at the Lions hall are:

Monday, June 23, 2025, from 2:00pm to 7:00pm

Tuesday, June 24, 2025, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Wednesday, June 25, from 2:00pm to 7:00pm

For further information about the lottery, general information about the destinations and duration of each trip visit: https://www.stittsvillelions.com/event-details-registration/lion-on-the-beach-travel-lottery or contact Lion Graham Amey at 613-558-5485 or by email: Lionsgraham&judy@gmail.com.

Important note: Legally any advertising of a lottery must contain the Lottery licence number. For this lottery the number is: Ottawa Lottery Licence – M837064.