The Purse Project celebrates a successful tenth year

The Ottawa Police Service is proud to celebrate the successful 10th edition of the Purse Project, a milestone year that once again demonstrated the power of compassion, community partnerships, and collective action.

What began a decade ago as a simple idea to provide dignity and essential hygiene items to those in need has grown into a city-wide effort that continues to make a meaningful difference. This year’s project showed an outpouring of generosity from donors, partners, volunteers, and OPS members.

Thanks to this support, the 2025 Purse Project collected and distributed an impressive volume of essential items, including:

1,334 packages of pads

packages of pads 600 packages of tampons

packages of tampons 1,012 bottles and packages of shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotions

bottles and packages of shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotions 1,080 toothbrush and toothpaste sets

toothbrush and toothpaste sets 353 deodorants

deodorants 175 shaving products

shaving products 10 boxes of diapers

boxes of diapers Several women’s accessories like brushes, makeup, lip gloss etc.

Several miscellaneous men’s products

Together, these donations allowed volunteers to fill 417 purses, each carefully packed with essentials and care. An additional 200 smaller purses were donated directly to shelters to support their ongoing needs. To further support recipients, 350 gift cards generously donated by the Capital Prosperity Foundation were placed in purses, and $5,075 in monetary donations helped strengthen the overall impact of the initiative.

This year, Purse Project deliveries reached 19 shelters and 10 drop-in locations across the city.

The Ottawa Police Service extends sincere thanks to Officers Dawn Neilly-Sylvestre and Stephanie Lemieux, for their continued leadership and commitment to this meaningful initiative.



To our key partners, Citron Hygiene and Shoppers Drug Mart, whose ongoing support helps make this project possible year after year.



We are also deeply grateful to all donors, to Lynn’s POV for her collaboration and support, to the Capital Prosperity Foundation, the auxiliaries, volunteers, and officers who rolled up their sleeves to move boxes and boxes of donations and deliver them throughout the city.

A special thank you as well to all our dedicated helpers and supporters, including Lionhearts Inc., Kennedy UK Limited, WIN+S, the Ottawa Police Association, the Senior Officers Association, Darling Solutions, Pure Concepts, and Carducci’s.

As the Purse Project marks its tenth year, this milestone stands as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when a community comes together with empathy and purpose. The Ottawa Police Service is honoured to be part of an initiative that continues to restore dignity, bring people together through kindness, and remind women in Ottawa that they are seen, valued, and supported.