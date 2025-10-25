‘The Spitfire Grill’ serves up heart, hope and music at Kanata Theatre

(The Spitfire Grill opens at Kanata Theatre on November 5th and beautifully captures the spirit of hope and renewal. Photos: Kanata Theatre)

From November 5th – 15th, Kanata Theatre invites audiences to experience The Spitfire Grill. It’s a touching and uplifting musical about second chances, small-town life and the power of community. The production features a live band and a talented local cast that brings this heartfelt story to life.

Based on the acclaimed 1996 film, The Spitfire Grill follows Percy Talbott, a young woman just released from prison who seeks a fresh start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. She finds work at the local diner – the “Spitfire Grill” – owned by the tough but kind-hearted Hannah Ferguson. When Hannah decides to sell the struggling grill, Percy comes up with an unusual idea that just might change the town forever.

With its warm folk-inspired score, The Spitfire Grill beautifully captures the spirit of hope and renewal. The musical reminds us that redemption and belonging can often be found in the most unexpected places – and that kindness has the power to transform lives.

The cast for the uplifting musical ‘The Spitfire Grill’ are:

Percy Talbott – Gillian Doiron

– Gillian Doiron Joe Sutter – Ryan Mendoza

– Ryan Mendoza Hannah Ferguson – Maureen Quinn McGovern

– Maureen Quinn McGovern Caleb Thorpe – Shawn Batten

– Shawn Batten Effy Krayneck – Julie Heath

– Julie Heath Shelby Thorpe – Shannon MacDonald

– Shannon MacDonald The Visitor – Arseniy Skvortsov

The band collaborates with Gillian Harknett and Ryan Mendoza on vocals, as well as the beautiful vocals from Shannon MacDonald, Maureen and Julie Heath.

Kanata Theatre’s production promises a moving evening of storytelling, song, and genuine emotion – perfect for theatre lovers seeking something heartfelt this fall season.

Tickets are available now online at kanatatheatre.ca, or by calling the box office at 613-831-4435. Don’t miss this inspiring story of courage, compassion and community!

Warning: includes adult themes, including a discussion of domestic and sexual violence, the loss of a child, and implied physical abuse.

Kanata Theatre is proud to be entering The Spitfire Grill as their submission to the EODL Full-Length Play Festival for 2025-26. Adjudication occurs on Thursday, November 13th. Audience members are encouraged to remain after the play for the detailed adjudication.

The Eastern Ontario Drama League (EODL) fosters development and interest in the performing arts. It serves as a resource centre for theatre activities in Eastern Ontario and provides community theatre groups with a communications medium throughout the province. EODL promotes artistic and technical standards and encourages education in theatre arts. Our two annual drama festivals (EODL Full-Length Play Festival and EODL One-Act Play Festival) are the principal means by which we advance these aims. EODL is a proud advocate for theatre in Ontario.