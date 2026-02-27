The Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library is in the loop!

(As part of a new pilot project, hearing loops have been installed at the service desk of the Stittsville Library Branch.)

A wonderful new pilot project has arrived at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library. The project aims to improve library service for clients who are D/deaf and clients who are hard of hearing. The hearing loop (or audio induction loop) can now be found at the reception desk. The loop drastically cuts out ambient background noise and users do not need extra receivers, they use their own hearing devices.

A hearing loop is a wireless assistive listening technology. It sends sound from a microphone directly to a person’s hearing aid, cochlear implant, or headset receiver. Look out for the International Symbol of Access for people who are D/deaf and people hard of hearing at the Stittsville Library.

(Hearing Loop signage.)

When approaching a service counter equipped with a hearing loop, clients can simply stand at the counter and switch their hearing aid to the ‘T’ setting to discreetly hear clear sound.

For those who ask what does a hearing loop look like?

The hearing loop itself looks like a loop of copper wire, or tape – there are no high-tech machines or gadgets used, and in fact, most of the technology used in hearing loops is decades old, yet still effective. The loop creates an electromagnetic field, which the receiver in the hearing aid picks up allowing the person using a hearing device or hard of hearing to hear more clearly.

Have you used the hearing loop at an Ottawa Public Library branch? We’d love to hear your feedback! Please contact the Ottawa Public Library via phone, email or chat to tell us about your experience. For more information about accessible services at Ottawa Public Library please visit the Accessibility Overview webpage .

The Ottawa Public Library is committed to helping people with disabilities take part in library activities. If you require accessibility support, fill out the Accessible Services Request Form. If you need help with the form, contact our InfoService team or visit any branch. Once you submit the form, we will work with you to get you the support you need.