The Stittsville Business Association celebrates small business month at the Goulbourn Museum

It was a chilly October 23rd, but that didn’t deter the Stittsville Business Association members and guests to bundle up and enjoy an evening at the Goulbourn Museum in celebration of Small Business Month. Everyone enjoyed Papa John’s pizza donated by owner Josh Chartrand, hot cider, a bonfire (built and tended by the museum’s Board President, Jen Rowland) and camaraderie at the ‘After 5 Exchange’.

For some, it was their first time at the museum, so the evening offered an opportunity for all to discover the local history of the former Goulbourn Township through the newly refurbished historical displays.

Josh Chartrand, owner of Papa John’s Pizza, spoke to those gathered sharing his story from leaving the corporate world to open a pizza franchise – during the COVID epidemic. His quick sense of wit kept many of us laughing. After the loss of his Mom, he shared his “childhood thrill of her cooking and was wowed by the prospect of being an entrepreneurial pioneer”. Chartrand was determined to give pizza-crazy Ottawa its first taste of Papa John’s. He and his business partner, Paul Lahey, opened in Orleans in 2021 and then Stittsville in 2022 during challenging times for any business let alone a start-up. It became clear to Josh that the back and forth between the two pizza shops was becoming time consuming, so he now only operates the Stittsville franchise, but looks forward to other locations closer to Stittsville.

Tracey Donaldson, the Executive Director of the Goulbourn Museum, welcomed everyone to the evening, thanking the SBA for collaborating with the Museum to bring the local business community together in a historical building. She then shared information about the historical significance of both buildings – the museum and the office location. Tracey also shared information on the museum staff and board members and the activities that take place in the day-to-day running of a museum. She explained the new displays and the various programs that are held for all ages with each having a focus on our local history.

While everyone was enjoying the evening, the SBA President, Al Belanger, was busy capturing a drone video of the evening at the museum – https://www.facebook.com/reel/1288985559939166.

The After 5 Exchange is a Stittsville Business Association networking event that offers an ‘after working hours’ casual evening in a social setting for business owners. It promotes fostering camaraderie, idea exchanges and support among SBA members and guests in a relaxed atmosphere. The SBA community always looks forward to attending these informal community evenings.