The Stittsville District Lions Club is accepting scholarship/bursary applications

If you are a high school student who is graduating this year and planning to attend college or university in the fall – the Stittsville District Lions Club are accepting applications for a scholarship/bursary to support local students pursuing post-secondary education. Students can be assisted with their educational expenses by applying for a scholarship/bursary from the Stittsville District Lions Club.

The Club will be awarding five scholarships/bursaries to first year college or university youth, with each scholarship/bursary worth $1,000. For students who are furthering their education, receiving a bursary or scholarship from the Stittsville Lions Club provides not only a financial boost, but allows the recipients to reach their educational goals.

The deadline for applying is June 1, 2025. The scholarships/bursaries will be presented at a future Lions Club meeting. The application form (in English or French) can be found on the Stittsville District Lions Club’s website at https://www.stittsvillelions.com/scholarships.

Completed application forms should be mailed to Stittsville District Lions Club, 4-1339 Stittsville Main Street, Stittsville, Ontario K2S 1C6. For more information, please call 613-838-5007.