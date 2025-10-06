There was something for everyone at Stittsville’s weekend events

There is always something going on in Stittsville and this weekend was no exception. With the perfect fall weather all of the events were well attended. There was a great mix of events from park openings; e-Waste Collections by the Stittsville District Lions Club, to the pre-opening events on Robert Grant Avenue – a SMHA ball hockey tournament and Councillor Gower’s ride, roll, walk, or run event. On Sunday, Metric Park opened with a free BBQ and Metric Homes holding a challenge of the longest open house taking place. To top off the weekend, a special event was held for the 2025 Stittsville Treat Accessibility Halloween Village. Below are photos and more from this October 4 and 5, 2025 weekend.

(The SMHA Rams Stittsville 3 on 3 Ball Hockey Tournament returned after 6 years. Photos: SMHA)



The Stittsville Minor Hockey Association (SMHA) hosted their 2025 Revival Stittsville 3 on 3 Ball Hockey Tournament returning after 6 years! You may recall, the tournament used to take place on the old flea market site off of Hazeldean Road. This exciting community event on October 4th saw players from the Stittsville Rams U10 to U18 age groups playing in the tournament. With just shy of 200 players having a great time on Robert Grant Avenue during the morning long event it was great to see it revived. Each year that the tournament has been held, it supports various causes and families. This year, 100% of proceeds went to support two local Stittsville families, the Munch and Laidlaw families. Thanks to the organization skills of Sabrina Kemp, the many sponsors and volunteers everyone was happy to see this important charitable event return.

Councillor Gower invited residents to have some fun on Robert Grant Avenue prior to its official opening later this month. He hosted his ride, roll, walk, or run event for everyone to come and enjoy the wonderful weather and have some fun.

Stittsville District Lions Club held their annual e-Waste Collection Day. They were happy with the number of people who came by to drop off their electronics and other e-waste to fill the truck. All of the e-waste will be either repaired for someone else’s use or responsibly recycled.

On Sunday, October 5th, Metric Park officially opened with Metric Homes owners Stephan Keedwell and Shawn Bernier being the hosts. Metric Homes are a local Stittsville builder of custom homes who have been in business for 25 years. When they were building the community around Metric Circle they planned for a park that would be central to their design and a place where children and families could enjoy quality time. There was a free BBQ for everyone thanks to Bob Bent and his team at Stittsville Home Hardware. Metric also held the World’s Longest Open House for a show home during the same time as the park opening with many taking a tour of the home and supporting the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Thanks to the The Padulo family, Siena, Natasha, and Rich, hosted the Ottawa (Stittsville) Treat Accessibly Halloween Village on Baywood Drive on October 5th that was pure fun for everyone. Rich told us, “it all started seven years ago when we lived in Toronto and my then six-year old daughter say a young boy in a wheelchair on Halloween. She asked how would he trick or treat if he couldn’t reach some of the front of the houses?” That night they moved a table down to the end of their laneway where they gave out their Halloween candy. It was accessible to all. When they moved to Stittsville, they wanted to continue having an accessible Halloween for everyone to enjoy, so they created what has been happening for six years on their street. All of the community comes together to participate. They create a magical and safe trick or treating experience for all kids, with and without disabilities. In 2024, this spirit of inclusivity spread across 9 villages in Canada, with over 15,000 kids and parents attending! Since 2021, Canadian Tire has now championed 28 villages in 9 cities across Canada already – all because they heard families face accessibility barriers trick or treating every year. Pet Value are also on board and distribute the signage indicating a ‘Halloween Accessible Home’ to individual homes across Canada. As of 2024, Treat Accessibly has inspired 230,000 homeowners across Canada to place the lawn sign out and Trick or Treat Accessibly Halloween Night! This is now Canada’s largest neighbourhood event series championing accessibility and inclusion! How fortunate that the Padulo chose Stittsville as their home and continued this legacy project.