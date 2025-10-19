Three special meetings called to address Lansdowne 2.0 – Mayor to provide update on October 20th

The City has called three special meetings in accordance with Subsection 87 (1) and 14(1) and of the Procedure By-law to debate Lansdowne 2.0 Redevelopment and Construction Approval Plan. Should you wish to receive and read the documents to be discussed, they will be available from Councillor Glen Gower’s office (or your Ward Councillor) one week prior to the scheduled special meetings.

In an afternoon release sent out on October 19th, it was shared that Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will provide an update on the Lansdowne 2.0 Redevelopment and Construction Approval Plan on October 20th at 11:00am. Residents will be able to watch the media availability on the City’s YouTube channel.

A special meeting of Finance and Corporate Services Committee will be held on Wednesday, October 29, at 9:30am. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following items:

Amendments to the Lansdowne Partnership Agreements

Lansdowne 2.0 Redevelopment and Construction Approval Plan

Economic Impact Analysis

Lansdowne 2025 Annual Report

A special meeting of the Audit Committee is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, at 9:30am (4 days prior to the final Council vote) to consider the following item:

Office of the Auditor General (OAG) – Follow-up Report: Audit of Lansdowne Sprint 1.

A special meeting of Council will be held on Friday, November 7 at 10:30am to consider the above-listed items.

The City earned nothing on its $127 million stadium and arena investment from 2014. Should this current project proceed at Lansdowne Park, the City will have half a billion dollars less to spend on public transit, affordable housing, social services, recreation facilities and other activities that the City leads.

You can register to speak at the both the Finance and Audit Committee special meetings or email your comments to the committee chairs and members who can be found at these links: Finance and Corporate Services Committee members and Audit Committee members.