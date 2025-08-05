Time to submit photos for RVCA’s 60th anniversary calendar

Have you captured a perfect misty morning at the lake? Did you successfully snap the sparkle of sun on snow? Your inspiring photos could be featured in Rideau Valley Conservation Authority’s 60th anniversary calendar.

All photographers – amateur and professional alike – are invited to submit their best natural photos from across the Rideau Valley for a chance to be featured in the special 2026 wall calendar.

Whether you’re snapping sunsets, taking a winter walk or exploring our many lakes and rivers, we want to see the beauty of our watershed through your eyes.

Winners will have their photo published with credit on one of 12 available months. They will also receive an annual parking pass to our conservation areas valued at $60 and a copy of the calendar.



Submissions will be accepted until September 30, 2025. Photos don’t need to be taken in 2025, as long as they are crisp and at least 5 MB in size. We’re especially seeking inspiring vistas, aerials and landscapes from any urban, rural or natural setting within the watershed. Photos from all seasons are welcome. Contestants can enter as many photos as they wish.

The calendar will be available for purchase ahead of the 2025 holiday shopping season in support of our charitable partner, the Rideau Valley Conservation Foundation. Be part of our story as we celebrate 60 years of conservation together! Learn more and start submitting: www.rvca.ca/calendar

For more information contact Emma Jackson at emma.jackson@rvca.ca.