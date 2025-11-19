Two local children benefit from the first CGDB Autism Service Dog graduates

(Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind are pleased to share that two of their specially trained Autism Service Dogs will be placed with two local children. Photos: Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind.)

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind (CGDB) is proud to announce a groundbreaking milestone in its mission to empower individuals through canine assistance. For the first time in its 41-year history, CGDB has successfully trained and graduated Autism Service Dogs participating in the CGDB pilot program in the Ottawa area. Two local children in Ontario are receiving their new companions this month.

Autism Service Dogs support children aged 2 to 5 (at time of application) who are on the Autism Spectrum, offering them safety, companionship and unconditional love.

The newly graduated Autism Service Dogs have been specially trained to provide safety, companionship, and emotional support to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). These dogs are matched with families to help reduce anxiety, improve social interactions, and enhance daily routines through structured support.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to include Autism Service Dogs,” said Jessie Thornton, Director of Canine Affairs at CGDB. “This initiative reflects our commitment to evolving with the needs of our community and using the power of canine companionship to improve lives.”

The two children, whose families reside in the our region, have already begun experiencing the positive impact of their new service dogs. The dogs have been trained to assist with sensory regulation, interrupt repetitive behaviors while providing a calming presence during stressful situations.

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind has long been recognized for its excellence in training guide dogs for individuals who are visually impaired. The expansion into autism support marks a new chapter in the organization’s legacy of service and innovation.

CGDB plans to continue developing its Autism Service Dog program and anticipate additional placements in the coming year.

For more information about Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, its programs, or to volunteer to raise one of these four-legged superheroes, please visit www.guidedogs.ca.