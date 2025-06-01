Uncover Local Stories at the Goulbourn Museum – A Digital Launch!

The Doors Open Ottawa event is a unique opportunity to get a behind-the-door look at the many iconic buildings in Ottawa. This event offers Ottawa residents a ‘free’ peek at many of the buildings that are closed to the public or change an admission. This year, the Goulbourn Museum is launching it’s exciting new digital resources and invite everyone to drop by to discover the local history of Goulbourn — digitally.

Explore stories from Goulbourn’s past in new ways. During the 2025 Doors Open Ottawa, the Goulbourn Museum is launching two new digital resources: the Digital History Centre and our Online Artefact Catalogue.

These tools share materials from our collections — including artefacts, photographs, and handwritten records — that reflect the histories of settler communities in the former Goulbourn Township.

Visit the Museum on June 7 or 8, from 10 AM to 4 PM, for a hands-on preview. Staff will be available to guide visitors through the platforms and share the volunteer-led work of the Archiving Goulbourn Project.

For more information to discover the programs and local history at the Goulbourn Museum visit this link.