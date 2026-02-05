Upcoming events and news from the Stittsville Library Branch

When the cold winter days and nights arrive, it is the perfect time to visit the Stittsville Library to choose a book or two to enrich your mind through the words of a creative author. Find that cozy corner at home, curl up with your favourite throw and a hot beverage, then settle in to turn the pages of a good read.

Please note that all Ottawa Public Library Branches will be closed on Monday, February 16th for Family Day.

For the month of February, the Goulbourn Township Historical Society has a photo display for residents to view on the Art Space Wall at the Library. The display is entitled, Goulbourn’s Musical Talent: Past and Present. The display brings together images of local music artists and performers who have contributed to the community’s cultural life over generations.

Below are a few activities and programs the Stittsville Branch will be hosting over the next month, with some further along that require registration.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Please check out these upcoming programs at the Stittsville Branch. Some require registration, and some are drop-in. Pick up the latest program flyer or bookmark our programs listing webpage for your convenience.

Cozy Board Game Drop-In – Sunday, February 08, 2026 at 2:30pm for 90 minutes

Join us for a cozy mix‑and‑mingle board game social for adults. Play board games, card games, and cooperative titles that spark conversation and laughter. Great for meeting new people or trying out something new. Drop-in program.

Saturday Storytime Stay and Play – Saturdays, February 07, 2026 – March 07, 2026, 10:30am for 60 minutes

Stories, rhymes, and songs for children ages 0-5, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Join other children and their caregivers after Storytime for our Stay and Play program, to meet new friends and play together. Drop-in program.

Creative Writing Program for Teens – Mondays, February 09, 2026 – June 08, 2026 – 6:30pm for 90 minutes

This program is hosted by the Stittsville Creative Writing Group and led by an adult group member. Participantss, ages 13-17, meet on the second Monday of the month for a series of lectures, activities, and writing exercises. It’s an extension of the existing adult writing group with the goal of fostering creativity and literacy in the next generation, and inspiring future writers. Registration required.

Stittsville Books & Banter – Saturdays, February 21, 2026 – March 21, 2026 – 2:00pm for 90 minutes

Love to read and chat about books? Join us every month month for a fun and relaxed discussion about our favourite books. All titles will be available through the library catalogue. Everyone is welcome! Titles: February 21, 2026 – Real Ones by Katherena Vermette. Saturday, March 21, 2026 – Closer by Sea by Perry Chafe. Registration required.

Stittsville Sunday Knitting – Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 2:30pm for 90 minutes

Join our friendly drop-in knitting program — a relaxed space for adults of all skill levels to knit, learn, and connect. Bring along your current project, start something new, or simply enjoy the company of fellow knitters. A skilled library staff member will be on hand to offer guidance and help troubleshoot tricky patterns. Crochet, needlework, and cross-stitch are also welcome!

Stittsville Spice Club – Allspice – Monday, February 23, 2026 at 6:30pm for 60 minutes

In this session, we will explore the Allspice’s origin, share recipes, and exchange personal stories or cultural connections. Participants will receive a small sample (about 1-2 tablespoons) to try in your own kitchen. Join us for flavourful conversation and a chance to spice up your cooking! Registration required.

Planner and Journal Meet-up – Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 2:00pm for 90 minutes

If you love journalling, bullet journalling, art journalling, or doodling in planners, come meet like-minded folks at the Stittsville branch! Bring your own notebooks and your own stationery. Some supplies, including stationery, art supplies, stickers, and washi tape, will be provided. Registration required and NOTE that space is limited.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!