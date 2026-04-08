Upcoming events and news from the Stittsville Library Branch

A long-time resident of Stittsville, John Edkins is this month’s featured photographic exhibitor on the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Library. His exhibit is entitled Faces of Cuba. This is far from John’s first library show, as it marks his 13th exhibition at the Stittsville branch within the last 11 years, bringing a new theme to each display. All of John’s photographs are available for purchase. To see more of John Edkins’ work, visit his website at johnedkinsphoto.ca.

Welcome to the Spring activities taking place at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library. Below are a few activities they will be hosting over the next month or so.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Please check out these upcoming programs at the Stittsville Branch. Some require registration, and some are drop-in. Pick up the latest program flyer or bookmark the Library’s webpage programs listing webpage for your convenience.

AI – Fun and Useful Tips – Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 1:00pm – 90 minutes (Registration required)

Chris Taylor from the Ottawa PC Users’ Group (OPCUG) will show you how to use artificial intelligence (AI) to search, create, have fune, and how to avoid dreaded “AI hallucinations”.

Creative Writing Program for Teens – Mondays – February 09, 2026 – June 08, 2026 – 6:30pm – 90 minutes (Registration required)

This program is hosted by the Stittsville Creative Writing Group and led by an adult group member. Participantss, ages 13-17, meet on the second Monday of the month for a series of lectures, activities, and writing exercises. It’s an extension of the existing adult writing group with the goal of fostering creativity and literacy in the next generation, and inspiring future writers.

Planner and Journal Meet-up – Saturday, April 25, 2026 – 2:00pm – 90 minutes (Registration required, and space is limited)

If you love journalling, bullet journalling, art journalling, or doodling in planners, come meet like-minded folks at the Stittsville branch! Bring your own notebooks and your own stationery. Some supplies, including stationery, art supplies, stickers, and washi tape, will be provided.

Babytime – Tuesdays – April 14, 2026 – May 12, 2026 – 10:30am – 30 minutes (No registration required)

Stories, rhymes and songs for babies and a parent or caregiver. 0-18 months.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!