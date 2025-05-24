Upcoming events and news from the Stittsville Library Branch

Every month at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library you will discover something new and not only in the books section. There are in-person and virtual programs and events offered for teens, adults, young or new mothers and seniors. There are a variety of services and programs offered each month at your local library – drop in and discover more.

Library Program Highlight: FoodWise Workshop – Ways to Minimize Household Food Waste

Join Joie Shaw in this 90-minute workshop to highlight the current challenges around food waste and learn what you can do to reduce food waste at home. This is an interactive session with discussions and activities to develop strategies to save time, money, and the environment. Want to be a hero in NOT wasting food? Join us to discover more!

This workshop is presented in partnership with Foodsharing Ottawa and was made possible by the City of Ottawa’s Community Environmental Project Program. The workshop will be taking place on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 1:30pm. For more information and to register, please click here!

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch:

Friendly reminder, daytime library program for Babytime, Toddlertime and Family time at the Stittsville Branch will be paused – children’s programmers will be preparing and promoting programs for TD Summer Reading Club and registration for summer programs will open June 9th. Stay tuned for what the library will have to offer this summer! For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Who’s the Boss – You or Your Camera? – Tuesday, June 3, 2025 – 6:00-8:00pm

Take your photography to the next level by getting your camera off “Auto” to achieve the creative effects you want. Learn how to tell your camera to capture what you see – don’t let it decide for you. Topics covered will include an understanding of aperture, shutter speed and ISO which can be applied to any camera that has a dial for selecting exposure settings (e.g. “A” or “Av”, and “S” or “Tv”). Presented by Chris Taylor, President of the Ottawa PC Users’ Group and Vice-president of the Orleans Photo Club. Registration is required.

English Conversation Group – Wednesday, June 4, 2025 – 5:15-6:15pm

Join our free English Conversation Group to practice speaking in English in a relaxed and friendly environment. This program takes place weekly. All levels are welcome to this drop-in program.

Dying With Dignity: End of Life Options – Tuesday, June 10, 2025 – 6:30-8:00pm

Presented by Dying With Dignity Canada (Ottawa Chapter), End of Life Options (including MAiD) is a workshop to educate people about the options available to mitigate or end suffering at life’s end, including palliative care, treatment options, and Medical Assistance In Dying (MAiD). Workshop includes the current legislation on MAiD, the process for applying in Ontario and explanation of the experience by a loved one. Registration is required.

OPL eBooks and Audiobooks – Monday, June 23, 2025 – 2:00-3:30pm

Need help borrowing eBooks or audiobooks? Join us for OPL eBooks and Audiobooks, a hands-on information session where library staff will guide you through the process of accessing digital material. Whether you are new to using library apps like Libby, Cloudlibrary, or Cantook, or just need troubleshooting assistance, we’re here to help! Bring your device (smartphone, tablet, eReader or laptop) and your library card and we will show you how to download, borrow and enjoy digital books with ease. Registration is not required but recommended.

