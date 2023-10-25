Village Square Park will be lively for the annual Pumpkin Parade and Skele-bration at ‘the Barn’

The Eggleton family is continuing the tradition of the annual Stittsville Pumpkin Parade at Village Square Park on November 1, 2023. They expect to have hundreds of creative jack-o-lanterns on display from 7:00pm-8:00pm. Enter your own masterpiece to win a prize in one of three categories (child, teen and adult), or just come to marvel at all the creative designs.

It is definitely an event that is a sight to see as each pumpkin contains an electric candle giving all who attend a beautiful, but haunting feeling.

(Trevor Eggleton with his daughters, Kaya and Lilia, are the organizers of the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade. Pumpkins are lined up and ready for judging by the many residents who attended in 2022.)

Returning this year as the sponsors for the event are Trish Shaver of Trisha Shaver Ottawa Real Estate and Alex Byrne of Byrne Insurance Agency. Supporting local businesses is important and the prizes will be provided by several Stittsville businesses. Hot chocolate will keep you warm too!

As in past years, Trevor and his daughters Kaya and Lilia, ask that you support the Stittsville Food Bank (SFB) by bringing non-perishable food items especially needed at this time. When you support the SFB, you are thanking the Eggleton family for organizing this annual event.

Also, the pigs at a local farm will be happy when Eco West Enders remove and compost all of the pumpkins to bring to the farm for the pigs to enjoy. So you won’t have to take your pumpkin home.

Pumpkins can be dropped off starting at 5:00pm on November 1. Electric candles will be provided. More information is available on the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/PumpkinParade/.

(Michael Jackson and some zombie fans haunted everyone for 2022 Skele-bration display at the Barn.)

Alongside the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade, the Market at the Barn is hosting an evening pop-up market. There will be vendors, tarot card and palm readings and you’ll have a chance to meet the skellies of the Crantham Crescent Halloween Skele-bration. Donations for the The Snowsuit Fund | Le Fonds Habineige will also be accepted.

Be sure to visit the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade and have some ‘spirited’ fun!