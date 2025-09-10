We welcome South Carleton High School co-op student Claire Graham to Stittsville Central

Here at Stittsville Central our mandate is to support local journalism and students with that same interest. As a result, we are pleased to welcome Claire Graham, a South Carleton High School (SCHS) student, to our team. Claire resides in Stittsville and will be writing on many activities and local stories from a youthful angle.

Claire has just entered Grade 11 and chose Stittsville Central for her first enrollment in a co-op program. Students enrolled in the Co-Op Program at SCHS spend the four months of their school year in a work placement within their community.

Claire has a strong interest in writing and shared when she started, “I’ve always enjoyed writing. Because I’ve enjoyed it so much I figured the best future career option for me would be something that would allow me to continue to write. Journalism is one of the pathways I’ve decided to explore because I know it will give me this freedom as well as the fact that it is just very interesting to me”.

During a hectic schedule, in her spare time, she enjoys, “playing the clarinet for my high school band and taking piano lessons on the weekends. I also love to read and paint and do anything crafty”.

If you see Claire out and about in the neighbourhood, do say hello and feel free to share any ideas for articles with her or drop her a line at feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca.

Stittsville Central is proud to support the many young writers and journalism students from the co-op programs provided by the local high schools and Algonquin College — providing an opportunity for students to hone their skills and gain relevant work experience.