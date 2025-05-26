Weather for Goulbourn Lawn Bowling open house didn’t deter those wanting to try the sport

With 72 members, the Goulbourn Lawn Bowling Club (GLBC) held their Open House on a rainy May 24 inviting the community to come out and give lawn bowling a try and meet with the members. Formed in the 1996 in Richmond, Ontario, (in a hay field in the back of the Richmond Fair grounds) the Club moved to Huntley Road in 1998 through an agreement with the former Goulbourn Township. With amalgamation, the club now comes under the City of Ottawa boundary.

In spite of the weather, there was a good turn-out and the Club thanks everyone who came to discover more about lawn bowling.

The Goulbourn club gets together from Monday, Wednesday and on Friday from 9:00 – 11:30am and also have a Ladies Day on Tuesday mornings and Men’s Night on Thursdays. They also hold in-house tournaments and as well as hosting inter-club tournaments with other local lawn bowling clubs.

Wayne Harding, Director-at-Large, shared an upcoming event with Stittsville Central. On Saturday, June 14 from 10:00am – 1:00pm come out to watch the ParticipACTION Challenge Match between Councillors Cathy Curry, David Brown and Allen Hubley. There will also be an opportunity for the community to come out again to try your hand at lawn bowling.

Lawn bowls is a great way for people to develop their skills, coordination and fitness. It is a precision sport which involves players trying to roll their bowl closest to the white ball or yellow ball (called a jack or kitty).

For more information or to become a member visit the Goulbourn Lawn Bowling Club at goulbournlawnbowlingclub.com.