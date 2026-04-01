West Ottawa Ladies Chorus bring the music of movies to Wellings of Stittsville

(On March 29th, the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus performed several of their songs from their upcoming spring concerts – Music From the Movies – at Wellings of Stittsville. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On March 29, 2026, the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus (WOLC) filled the Wellings of Stittsville atrium with music at an afternoon performance. The WOLC entertained the Wellings residents with a wonderful performance overflowing with vitality and warmth sharing the music for their upcoming spring concerts.

The residents, with smiles on their faces, thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon filled with memories of theme songs from movies of years gone by. The WOLC spring concerts theme is ‘Music From the Movies’. Chorus Director, Allison Houston, introduced each song and asked the audience to name the movies from which the theme song came. Some of the selections played were:

Razzle Dazzle

Moon River

Down in the River to Pray

Wind Beneath My Wings

When You Believe

My Heart Will Go On

Edelweiss

Both Sides Now

When She Loved Me

You’ve Got a Friend In Me

The Wellings community shared, “Their music brought smiles and a warm sense of connection throughout the room. It was a joy to share in such a lovely afternoon of song and community.”

The dreary days of winter give way to expectations of spring as the season welcomes a burst of new life when the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus (WOLC) prepare to sing their choral music during – Music From The Movies. In their fourteenth year, the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus, directed by Allison Houston and accompanied by pianist Peter Brown, is presenting their spring concerts on April 24 and 25, 2026.

The WOLC is also thrilled to have special guest, Debbie Hammond, at this spring’s performances. Debbie is Chair of the Suzuki Association of Ontario and Treasurer for Suzuki Music/Musique Canada. With more than 20 years teaching experience, Debbie brings together the Suzuki philosophy of teaching with her own flair and love of all music. Debbie holds two degrees in Violin Performance from the University of Toronto and the University of Michigan.

The songs listed above will be performed at the WOLC spring concert, along with some ABBA pieces, in which the audience will be invited to sing along! Chorus member Vivian McLean can also be heard playing her beloved Bodhran during many of the performances.

Performances will take place on Friday, April 24 at 7:00pm and on Saturday, April 25 at 3:00pm. They take place at Bells Corners United Church located at 3955 Old Richmond Road, Bells Corners.

Tickets to the performances cost $25 online or at the door and you can save by purchasing from a member of the WOLC with the cost being $20. Children under 12 can attend for free admission. Purchase your tickets at https://westottawaladieschorus.ca/events.

Should you wish to learn more or become a member of the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus, visit their website or follow the Chorus on Facebook.

About the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus:

The chorus originated from a group of 12 West Ottawa women who asked Music Director Robert Dueck to form an all ladies chorus in 2011. Word of mouth and local media helped recruit additional singers to the newly established West Ottawa Ladies Chorus (WOLC). From the original 12 voices the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus has grown to 35-40 members in any given term.

The West Ottawa Ladies Chorus (WOLC) performs traditional three and four-part ladies chorus sacred and secular repertoires from across genres and eras. In addition to fall and spring concerts WOLC welcomes opportunities to bring the joy of music to retirement communities, community groups, community events and collaborating with other choirs.