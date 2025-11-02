Westwind Public School – ‘chase for hunger’ parade supports the Stittsville Food Bank

(Westwind Public School teachers held a hilarious Halloween day ‘Chase for Hunger’ parade much to the excitement of the students. It was all for a good cause, supporting the Stittsville Food Bank. Photos: Stittsville Central)

October 31, 2025 is a day that the students and fellow teachers at Westwind Public School won’t soon forget. Leading up to the afternoon of fun, the school held a book fair earlier in the month raising $800.00 to support the Stittsville Food Bank. The teachers wanted to do more.

Arrival at Westwind found a few ‘larger than life’ characters with many of the teachers preparing for their ‘Chase for Hunger’ fun. The teachers were bobbing around in hilarious inflatable costumes. Originally, it was to be a race out on the soccer field, but the weather didn’t permit this, nor did the Principal, citing it may be too dangerous in light of the wet, slippery ground. But that didn’t deter the teachers, a parade was quickly organized.

The excitement was building as the students eagerly lined up on the second floor awaiting the anticipated parade characters to enter. As they waited, the students couldn’t hide their allegiance to our national ball team with loud cheers resonating throughout the second floor – ‘Let’s Go Blue Jays’!

It was time. The doors opened and the second floor hallway couldn’t be louder filled with the laughter of the students and fellow teachers. We look forward to seeing if next year, the teachers can top this excitement.

The day, along with the book fair, was a huge success – not only for the students, but for the Stittsville Food Bank as well – with over $1,000 being raised.